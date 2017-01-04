Maine made jewelry for your dog

Dogs may not care how cool their bling is, but a Somerset County jewelry maker has literally made it her business to make sure they rock a dog tag with style.

It didn’t start out that way for Karen Dhuy — for almost a full decade she built up her jewelry business, MetalRoots, without a dog tag in sight. But when she decided to make her own dog, Daisy, a custom tag, she threw up a listing on her Etsy site and it exploded into a beast all it’s own. Her jewelry business soon became so flooded with dog tag orders that she spun it off into its own side business, MetalHounds.

“Dogs need jewelry too, right?” she joked, shaking her head while thinking back to when her day-to-day business orders flipped from rings, necklaces and earrings to dog tags, dog tags, dog tags and maybe a cat tag here or there. “I still can’t really believe it.”

Karen said it was really Instagram that introduced her to “a whole new world” of jewelry making opportunities. One of her first customers was a German Shepherd named Norm who boasts a healthy 60,000+ follower base, and wasn’t shy about how much he liked his new tag. After a bit more research into #dogsofinstagram, she realized she’d stumbled into a really amazing business opportunity. Her own instagram account now has almost 2,000 active followers, with more orders steadily flowing in from the social media site every day.

Karen says her introduction into the world of dog fashion has been something of a head-scratcher. But she loves her customers, even if she can’t fully understand why one dog would need six different tags. One for every season? Every collar? As long as they’re happy it doesn’t matter. “I’ll do whatever it takes to make a customer happy,” she insists. “That’s what it’s all about, right?”